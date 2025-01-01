Frostade is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Frostade is a cross of Lemondary x Zoda. The full lineage is (Lemon Pepper x Zonuts) x (Z x Acai Gelato x SeattleSoda). Frostade smells like melted candy gummy bears, and artificial bubblegum. Frostade is very frosty, easy to trim, with a medium stretch and even, epic buds. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.