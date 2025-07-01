Frostbanger Auto is an award-winning hybrid autoflower bred by Fast Buds, earning 1st place for Highest THC Lab Test at the 2025 Autoflower World Cup with an incredible 29.72% total cannabinoid content. This powerhouse strain delivers mind-melting potency—clocking in at 29.5% THC—with fast-acting, heavy-hitting effects ideal for unwinding after a long day. Its smooth, creamy flavor profile blends sweet, fruity notes with a subtle citrus and fuel undertone. Visually stunning, Frostbanger Auto boasts dense buds completely covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, sparkling like they've been dusted in fresh snow.