Frostbanger Auto effects are mostly energizing.
Frostbanger Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Frostbanger Auto is an award-winning hybrid autoflower bred by Fast Buds, earning 1st place for Highest THC Lab Test at the 2025 Autoflower World Cup with an incredible 29.72% total cannabinoid content. This powerhouse strain delivers mind-melting potency—clocking in at 29.5% THC—with fast-acting, heavy-hitting effects ideal for unwinding after a long day. Its smooth, creamy flavor profile blends sweet, fruity notes with a subtle citrus and fuel undertone. Visually stunning, Frostbanger Auto boasts dense buds completely covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, sparkling like they've been dusted in fresh snow.
Frostbanger Auto strain effects
Frostbanger Auto strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Frostbanger Auto strain reviews(4)
Frostbanger Auto grow information
Frostbanger Auto is highly resilient and easy to grow, making her ideal for cultivators of all experience levels. Her compact structure (70–120 cm height) fits well in tight indoor spaces, but be aware: this strain’s pungent, dank aroma requires a strong carbon filter to control odor indoors and will stand out significantly outdoors. Expect generous harvests, averaging 450–550 g/m² indoors and 60–200 g per plant outdoors, showcasing beautifully dense, trichome-covered buds.