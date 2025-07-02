Frostbanger Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frostbanger Auto.
Frostbanger Auto strain effects
Frostbanger Auto strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Frostbanger Auto reviews
B........t
July 2, 2025
Energetic
Just got these seeds fast buds always top notch
e........n
June 30, 2025
It’s super resinous and sticky. Shorter plant than the 7up but damn does it smell amazing. Smoke is instant boom to the dome. Couch lock calming, pain management stuff.
j........h
July 1, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
This plant is beautiful when grown correctly. The tastes are amazing and it smells amazing too
c........5
May 10, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Extremely high quality. First hit you will feel a instant warmness over you. Any pains, nausea and anxiety all went away. I highly recommend.