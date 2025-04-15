Funk Bot
Funk Bot
FnB
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Talkative
Mint
Woody
Funk Bot effects are mostly energizing.
Funk Bot is a cannabis strain. Funk Bot comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Jokerz x Zawtz bx1. Funk Bot offers unreal stanky sweet fuel smells and hashes as well as it flowers. Leave one of the first reviews of Funk Bot.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Funk BotOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Funk Bot strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Funk Bot products near you
Similar to Funk Bot near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews