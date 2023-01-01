Funk Dumpster
Funk Dumpster is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fatso and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Funk Dumpster typically features a THC content ranging from 20% to 28%, making it a versatile choice suitable for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a potent high. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its unique flavor profile. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Funk Dumpster, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Funk DumpsterOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Funk Dumpster products near you
Similar to Funk Dumpster near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—