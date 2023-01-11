Funkfetti
aka Funk-Fetti
Funkfetti potency is higher THC than average.
Funkfetti, also known as Funk-Fetti,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, sleepy, and energetic. Funkfetti has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Funkfetti, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Funkfetti
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Funkfetti strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Funkfetti products near you
Similar to Funkfetti near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—