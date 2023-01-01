G Wagon reviews
G Wagon strain effects
Reported by 42 real people like you
G Wagon strain helps with
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
G Wagon reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
