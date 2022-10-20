Gabagool
Gabagool is a new exotic hybrid strain from craft brand Turtle Pie Co., bred by Dino Party. The combination of Italian Cookies and Black Light Bubba makes for a complex stew of flavors, aromas, and effects. Buds are a deep, dense purple with heavy calyxes and long pistils, redolent with a grapey, skunky earthy palate. After a good hit, you might start feeling like a certain lovable mob boss. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gabagool, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
