Gare Bears is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Gare Bears is a cross of the strains Gary Payton x Milk & Cookies. Gare Bears is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Gare Bears is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



