Garlic and Bananas is a cannabis strain. Garlic and Bananas may be a cross of GMO and Banana Punch. There may be some name confusion with 'Garlic Banana,' a reported cross of Garlic Cookies x Black Bananas. A different 'Garlic Bananas' is reportedly GMO x Banana OG. You can see how different growers are marrying the savory GMO with various banana-smelling strains. Garlic and Bananas promises to be very high in THC with an indica hybrid effect. Leave your review of Garlic and Bananas below.