HybridTHC 26%CBD 1%
Gelato Auto
Gelato Auto is a hybrid autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. It takes the iconic genetics and flavor profile of Gelato to new heights, with THC numbers to match; its blend of creamy, citrus, and cookie flavors earned it top honors for extraction at Spannabis 2020. Growers can expect Gelato Auto to flower in around 9 weeks, with ample, resinous purple buds and squat plant structure. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
