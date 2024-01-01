Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 26%CBD 1%

Gelato Auto

Gelato Auto is a hybrid autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. It takes the iconic genetics and flavor profile of Gelato to new heights, with THC numbers to match; its blend of creamy, citrus, and cookie flavors earned it top honors for extraction at Spannabis 2020. Growers can expect Gelato Auto to flower in around 9 weeks, with ample, resinous purple buds and squat plant structure. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gelato Auto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gelato Auto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gelato Auto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight