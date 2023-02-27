write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gelato Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gelato Kush
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gelato Kush strain effects
Gelato Kush strain flavors
Gelato Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gelato Kush products near you
Similar to Gelato Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—