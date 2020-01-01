ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Gelato Pebbles

Bred to bring the clone-only Gelato #33 into seed form, Gelato Pebbles by Green Team Genetics crosses that unique strain with Cookie Pebbles. The result is a sweet berry strain with a milky and doughy appeal. The rich resinous green buds are long and produce big yields that make this strain a must-try for growers and consumers alike.

Strain spotlight

