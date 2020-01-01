Ghost Cookies 95 and Cookie Pebbles are crossed to create this strain from Green Team Genetics out of Massachusetts. Ghost Cookies 95 is an extremely resinous cookie-dominant strain backed by a funky OG flavor, while Cookie Pebbles brings in a delicious candied creaminess. Smooth, gassy, and sweet, Ghost Pebbles 95 is a must-try for Cookie and OG fanatics alike.
