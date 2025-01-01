Ghost Riderz is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Tiki Madman from a genetic cross of Orez Cake x Gary Satan; prominent phenotypes include those cultivated by Blazing Trails Farm. Ghost Riderz has a unique nose and flavor profile, with layered notes of pepper, mint, chocolate, and fermented vanilla. This is a strain that equals its euphoric effects with relaxation, creating a soothing experience for social events or addressing anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ghost Riderz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.