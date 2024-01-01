stock photo similar to Gary Satan
Hybrid

Gary Satan

Gary Satan is a cannabis strain from Tiki Madman, a leading modern breeder from California know for his work from Devil Driver. Gary Satan comes from (Gary Payton x Jealousy) x Gary Satan Bx. Gary Satan has notes of gassy, sweet, sherbert, and is off the dessert line of bud descended from GSC. It's a heavy yielder that finishes in 9 weeks. Leave a review of Gary Satan.

