Hybrid

Giesel Cookies

Bred by Divine Genetics, Giesel Cookies crosses Giesel and GSC, producing chunky, dense lime green and purple nugs. Giesel Cookies increases the yields of GSC while taking on a delicious flavor profile of diesel, chem, and funk thanks to the Giesel genetics. The high may be soaring and smooth, taking consumes into a long-lasting state of dreamy bliss.

 

