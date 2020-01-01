Gnome Walker was bred by Gnome Grown out of Oregon. Named because of its similar appearance to Dogwalker, Gnome Walker has a sweet, gassy OG profile that is loud and pronounced. Buds are light green with an abundance of trichomes, and the high has strong cerebral effects that will calm your mind and body. Gnome Walker is a great choice for anyone looking for OG flavors without a heavy high.
