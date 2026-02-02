Gogurtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gogurtz.
Gogurtz strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Gogurtz strain flavors
Gogurtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gogurtz reviews
d........k
February 2, 2026
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
My current go-to for day to day use. Would not have guessed the potency is as high as it is. Provides a mellow, calming background high as I go about other activities in the morning and afternoon. I haven't sat down and tried to down a whole gram at once, maybe that's different. I have ADHD and it works great alongside my meds for that.
r........l
January 14, 2026
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Love this strain!! Giggly and euphoric, pain gone but still feel in my body, not couch locked but relaxed enough to sleep if I wanted to. Perfect for me and a new favorite. Bit of dry mouth is the only downside but I’m probably dehydrated anyway.
z........s
January 3, 2026
Aroused
Happy
One of the best tasting smokes iv ever had, got some thai flower here in country, its quite strong too
y........b
November 9, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
This is strain makes me feel euphoric, sexy, cool, calm, chill… I love it. The Runtz in this strain does all the lifting, and the Cap Junky just enhances that Runtz high just a lil bit. So if you like Runtz, you’ll LOVE Gogurtz. Honestly, I think Gogurtz is Runtz 2.0. This is the kind of weed that you squeeze and slurp, grab and glurp.
j........r
October 5, 2025
Energetic
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry mouth
Really good, flavor forward. I get a lot of lemon and slight pine flavor. For me I get increased eye pressure and a slight headache, sinus issues from this strain. It’s so good though I keep smoking it. Awesome for a walk around the lake, or just chilling. I definitely like it before I clean the house. It’s a nice Saturday high.