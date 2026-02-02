Gogurtz
aka Gogurts
Gogurtz effects are mostly energizing.
Gogurtz potency is higher THC than average.
Gogurtz is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Runtz x Cap Junky. This is a Runtz-forward strain, blending the berry and citrus of Runtz with the earthy, chemical zing of Cap Junky. Despite its genetics, this strain has uplifting and talkative effects; medical patients may find help with symptoms of anxiety and eye pressure. Gogurtz plants generally flower in around 65 days, and provide moderate yields; this strain is best suited to indoor environments with experienced growers. Buds grow into dense, nugget-like formations that express shades of green and purple under milky white trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gogurtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Gogurtz strain effects
Gogurtz strain flavors
Gogurtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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