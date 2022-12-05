Gorilla Haze
Gorilla Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Gorilla Haze potency is lower THC than average.
Gorilla Haze is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, talkative, and uplifted. Gorilla Haze has 8% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gorilla Haze, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gorilla Haze sensations
Gorilla Haze helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
