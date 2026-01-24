Grand Prix reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grand Prix.
Grand Prix reviews
s........4
January 24, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Uplifted
I definitely recommend trying this strain if you haven't yet. I got 7g of it from fade co. It was between driz nipper and grand prix and I definitely feel like I made the right decision. A little hint of gas. Strong tropical doughy smell. Smokes really good. Not to harsh or to sweet perfect balance. Definitely makes my top 10 of all time list!