Grand Prix is a hybrid strain bred by Lit Farms from a genetic cross of (Runtz x E85) x Grandi Candi. For growers, this is a generally low-maintenance plant with impressive yields, best suited to indoor environments and flowering in around 68 days. Grand Prix offers consumers a unique flavor profile of coffee, pungent, and sweet notes, with a slight tang on the exhale. Expect stony effects that also spark creativity and lots of giggles; medical patients may find relief from depression, GI disorders, and hypertension. Because Grand Prix can often test at 30% THC, this strain is best suited to experienced consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grand Prix, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.