  3. Granddaddy Wonder
Originally created by an anonymous breeder in Hawaii, Granddaddy Wonder, also known as 60 Day GDP, is a cross between 60 Day Wonder and Granddaddy Purple. The result is an indica complete with grape and cotton candy aromas and a high that will help you focus mentally and leave you feeling relaxed to the point of physical detachment.

Lineage

Granddaddy Purple
