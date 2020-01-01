Originally created by an anonymous breeder in Hawaii, Granddaddy Wonder, also known as 60 Day GDP, is a cross between 60 Day Wonder and Granddaddy Purple. The result is an indica complete with grape and cotton candy aromas and a high that will help you focus mentally and leave you feeling relaxed to the point of physical detachment.
