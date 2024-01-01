stock photo similar to Grape Jubilee
Grape Jubilee
write a review
Grape Jubilee is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Grape Jubilee is a potent cross of Bubba Berry and Cereal Milk. We are still learning about Grape Jubilee's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Jubilee, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Grape JubileeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grape Jubilee products near you
Similar to Grape Jubilee near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—