stock photo similar to Dumb Gas
Dumb Gas
write a review
Dumb Gas is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Dumb Gas is a potent cross of Next Level and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Dumb Gas' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dumb Gas, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dumb GasOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dumb Gas products near you
Similar to Dumb Gas near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—