Grapes & Rainbows is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Grapes & Rainbows is a cross of the strains Grape Bubba x Rainbow Chip. Grapes & Rainbows is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Grapes & Rainbows is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



