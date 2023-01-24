Greek Kalamata Red
Greek Kalamata Red effects are mostly energizing.
Greek Kalamata Red is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Greek Kalamata Red - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Greek Kalamata Red strain effects
Greek Kalamata Red strain helps with
- 71% of people say it helps with Depression
- 71% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 57% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
