HybridTHC 28%CBD 1%

Guava Auto

Guava Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds suited to beginner growers. This is a resilient strain against mold and bugs with high yield potential (~550 gr/m2) and resinous, buds that flower in around 9 weeks. Guava Auto produces up to 28% THC that enhances its euphoric, talkative effects, with a palate of sweet, tropical, and fruity flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight