Guava Cookies
Guava Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Guava Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Guava Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, tingly, and euphoric. Guava Cookies has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Guava Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Guava Cookies sensations
Guava Cookies helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
