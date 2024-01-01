stock photo similar to Guava Runtz x Cherry Gushers
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Guava Runtz x Cherry Gushers

Guava Runtz x Cherry Gushers is a new strain in 2024 from Bosky Genetics—a California indoor flower grower. The strain mixes a tropical type of Runtz with a cherry-tasting type of Gushers. Guava Runtz x Cherry Gushers is very ample-sized, and sleeted with trichomes with a loud aroma and intense effects. Leave a review.

