Black Cherry Gushers
Black Cherry Gushers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Acai and Black Cherry Funk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Black Cherry Gushers is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by The Standard Cannabis Co, the average price of Black Cherry Gushers typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Cherry Gushers’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Cherry Gushers, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
