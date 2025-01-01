Gumi
Gumi 6 is a premium hybrid from Umami Seed Company, a masterful blend of its parent strains, Jelly Zonuts and Zoda, Gumi 6 carries forward the best characteristics of both, creating a uniquely appealing plant. The genetic lineage includes the delightful sweetness of Zkittles and the rich, fruity undertones of Strawberry Fritter, making every whiff a decadently aromatic experience. Gumi 6 is renowned for its distinct, gassy sweet aroma that complements its extraordinary visual appeal. Each bud presents a dense, resinous structure, adorned with a vibrant green and a lavish spread of trichomes. Subtle hints of purple throughout the bud add a touch of elegance and visual intrigue, enhancing the overall appeal of the plant. Its robust bud structure and compelling flavors make it a standout choice, whether for medicinal or recreational use.
Buy strains with similar effects to GumiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gumi products near you
Similar to Gumi near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—