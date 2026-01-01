Half Moon is an indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 22–27%, most often associated with the Half Moon Gelato lineage created from Gelato and Moon Pie genetics. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a dessert-forward aromatic profile of creamy gelato, sweet citrus, lemon zest, floral lilac, and subtle earthy funk layered with light diesel undertones. Dominated by terpenes commonly associated with caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, Half Moon offers a smooth, flavorful smoke that balances sugary sweetness with calming herbal depth. Expect an uplifting euphoric onset that keeps the mind creative and mentally engaged before gradually settling into soothing full-body relaxation and tranquil calm without immediate couchlock. Balanced, flavorful, and versatile, Half Moon is ideal for evening unwinding, laid-back social sessions, or mellow creative activities when you want relaxation without losing mental clarity. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!