Hybrid

Hammershark

Hammershark

Hammershark (not to be confused with Hammerhead) is a CBD-dominant strain from Resin Seeds that combines Dieseltonic and Shark Shock to create a robust genetic cross with mellow, introspective effects. This strain can thrive indoors or outdoors, requiring a flowering period of 9 to 10 weeks to reach maturity.

Lineage

First strain parent
Dieseltonic
parent
Second strain parent
Shark Shock
parent
Strain
Hammershark

