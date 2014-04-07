ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dieseltonic
Hybrid

4.3 19 reviews

Dieseltonic

aka Pickantona

Dieseltonic

Bred by Resin Seeds in high-CBD hybrid cross between NYC Diesel and Cannatonic. With an equal THC and CBD content, Dieseltonic is a therapeutic variety used to treat mood disorders, pain, inflammation, spasms, and many other symptoms. Dieseltonic is energizing and uplifting with a sweet orange aroma. Its resistance to mildew and fungus makes Dieseltonic a great choice for novice growers, who can expect an 8 to 9 week flowering time indoors or an October outdoor harvest.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Dieseltonic
Strain child
Hammershark
child

Products with Dieseltonic

