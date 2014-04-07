Bred by Resin Seeds in high-CBD hybrid cross between NYC Diesel and Cannatonic. With an equal THC and CBD content, Dieseltonic is a therapeutic variety used to treat mood disorders, pain, inflammation, spasms, and many other symptoms. Dieseltonic is energizing and uplifting with a sweet orange aroma. Its resistance to mildew and fungus makes Dieseltonic a great choice for novice growers, who can expect an 8 to 9 week flowering time indoors or an October outdoor harvest.