Happy Swirls is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Happy Swirls is a cross of the strains White Truffles x Jigglers. Happy Swirls is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Happy Swirls is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



