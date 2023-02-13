Jigglers
No reviews or effects reported yet
Jigglers is a cannabis strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Gelato x Red Pop. The Jigglers strain combines the creamy berry fuel of Gelato with an extra sheen of red soda pop syrup. The Jigglers strain smells and tastes sour, fruity, funky, tart, and sugary. Its indica hybrid effects relax the body and mellow the mood.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
