Harley Twin is a CBD-rich, sativa-dominant strain that inherits genetics from Harle-Tsu and Harlequin. This wellness oriented combination has an alert buzz that is maintained by its balanced THC/CBD ratio, encompassing the mind in soft haze while gently stimulating the body. These effects coupled with the natural anti-inflammatory qualities inherent to Harley Twin can help turn down the dial on minor physical pain, stress, and nausea. Anticipate a grassy aroma with a hint of cherry sweetness after combustion/vaporization.