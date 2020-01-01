ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Harley Twin
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Harley Twin
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

5 1 reviews

Harley Twin

Harley Twin

Harley Twin is a CBD-rich, sativa-dominant strain that inherits genetics from Harle-Tsu and Harlequin. This wellness oriented combination has an alert buzz that is maintained by its balanced THC/CBD ratio, encompassing the mind in soft haze while gently stimulating the body. These effects coupled with the natural anti-inflammatory qualities inherent to Harley Twin can help turn down the dial on minor physical pain, stress, and nausea. Anticipate a grassy aroma with a hint of cherry sweetness after combustion/vaporization.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Harley Twin nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Harley Twin nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Harle-Tsu
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Harley Twin

Products with Harley Twin

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Harley Twin nearby.