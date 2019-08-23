ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 330 reviews

Harle-Tsu

aka Harlequin Tsunami

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Fruity
Pine

Calculated from 36 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 330 reviews

Harle-Tsu
  • Herbal
  • Fruity
  • Pine

Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks. 

Effects

Show all

241 people reported 1703 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 41%
Uplifted 38%
Focused 30%
Euphoric 19%
Pain 45%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 35%
Inflammation 28%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 0%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

330

Find Harle-Tsu nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Harle-Tsu nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Tsunami
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Harle-Tsu
First strain child
Harley Storm
child
Second strain child
Astral Works
child

Products with Harle-Tsu

Most popular in