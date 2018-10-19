ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hawaiian Duckfoot
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Hawaiian Duckfoot
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 4 reviews

Hawaiian Duckfoot

Hawaiian Duckfoot

Hawaiian Duckfoot is a Hawaiian landrace strain with the unique Duckfoot genetic characteristics, meaning the fingers of its leaves appear webbed. Its buds are large, dense, and coated in trichomes. From the indica-dominant Hawaiian Duckfoot, you can expect a tropical skunk and hash smell and sweet flavors in addition to heavy effects that leave you feeling euphoric and at ease. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Show all

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Aloha Leafly 'Ohana! Mahalo = Thank you for doing jungle justice by yet another Pakalōlō plant from paradise!! We are including some Mana'o = Knowledge from our article "Hawaiian Pakalōlō Rootz: Hawaiian History 420" about the history of Hawaiian Duckfoot & her Hawaiian cousins: Some of the most ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Hayden69420
Member since 2018
great
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
write a review

Find Hawaiian Duckfoot nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hawaiian Duckfoot nearby.

Products with Hawaiian Duckfoot

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hawaiian Duckfoot nearby.