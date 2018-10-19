Hawaiian Duckfoot is a Hawaiian landrace strain with the unique Duckfoot genetic characteristics, meaning the fingers of its leaves appear webbed. Its buds are large, dense, and coated in trichomes. From the indica-dominant Hawaiian Duckfoot, you can expect a tropical skunk and hash smell and sweet flavors in addition to heavy effects that leave you feeling euphoric and at ease.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Products with Hawaiian Duckfoot
