Hazy Inferno is a cannabis strain bred by Green Bodhi. Hazy Inferno is the Hazy Kush S1 reversal paired to Dante’s Inferno, bred by Tiki Madman. Hazy Inferno’s lineage includes elite strains like Melonade and Sundae Driver. Green Bodhi called Hazy Inferno a stellar example of new and old school genetics.



