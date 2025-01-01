Hazy Inferno
stock photo similar to Hazy Inferno
Hazy Inferno
HI
Hybrid
write a review
Hazy Inferno is a cannabis strain bred by Green Bodhi. Hazy Inferno is the Hazy Kush S1 reversal paired to Dante’s Inferno, bred by Tiki Madman. Hazy Inferno’s lineage includes elite strains like Melonade and Sundae Driver. Green Bodhi called Hazy Inferno a stellar example of new and old school genetics.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Hazy InfernoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hazy Inferno products near you
Similar to Hazy Inferno near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—