Heady Eddy is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Terp Fi3nd, made from a genetic cross of Pineapple Tart x Orange Headrush. This strain is not for the faint of heart—an exhilarating, uplifting experience awaits. Heady Eddy has a terpene profile described as a “fresh-squeezed, citrus gas explosion,” with tropical and spicy notes. Named for the breeder’s friend, Heady Eddy grows into squat, wide plants with buds that range from violet to neon green; growers can expect easy, heavy yields within 10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Heady Eddy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.