IndicaTHC 24%CBG 1%
Hell's Bells
Hell’s Bells is an indica marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Hell’s Bells. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Hell's Bells strain effects
Hell's Bells strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
