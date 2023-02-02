Herb reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Herb.
Herb strain effects
Herb strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Herb reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Herb
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in