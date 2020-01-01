Bringing back old school skunk flavor, Hindu Cream is an indica-dominant cross of Hindu Kush and Big Buddha Cheese from Big Buddha Seeds. Large silvery buds are loaded with sticky and stinky trichomes. Expect a welcoming skunk and spicy hash aroma and flavor, and a stoney high that may bring out the red eyes and giggles in the best of us.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Hindu Cream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hindu Cream nearby.
Products with Hindu Cream
Hang tight. We're looking for Hindu Cream nearby.