  3. Hindu Cream
Indica

Hindu Cream

Bringing back old school skunk flavor, Hindu Cream is an indica-dominant cross of Hindu Kush and Big Buddha Cheese from Big Buddha Seeds. Large silvery buds are loaded with sticky and stinky trichomes. Expect a welcoming skunk and spicy hash aroma and flavor, and a stoney high that may bring out the red eyes and giggles in the best of us.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

