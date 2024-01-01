stock photo similar to Hindu Z 2.0
Hybrid

Hindu Z 2.0

Hindu Z 2.0 is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Hindu Z 2.0 comes from Hindu Z x The Original Z and is an 80% indica hybrid. It's green bud with hashy tropical candy flavor that yields a high amount of flower and a high amount of hash. Hindu Z 2.0 grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Hindu Z 2.0.

