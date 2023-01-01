Holy F#@k
Holy F#@k is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sex on the Beach and Halo. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Holy F#@k is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Holy F#@k features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Holy F#@k typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Holy F#@k’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Holy F#@k, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
