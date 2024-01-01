stock photo similar to Honey Runtz
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Honey Runtz

Honey Runtz is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. Honey Runtz is a cross of Honey Banana x Canal Street Runtz. Honey Runtz is a sativa hybrid with 5% hash yield, large biomass, and unique terps of honey runtz and banana cream. Leave a review for this strain.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Honey Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Honey Runtz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Honey Runtz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Honey Runtz strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight