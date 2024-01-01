stock photo similar to Honey Runtz
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Honey Runtz
Honey Runtz is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. Honey Runtz is a cross of Honey Banana x Canal Street Runtz. Honey Runtz is a sativa hybrid with 5% hash yield, large biomass, and unique terps of honey runtz and banana cream. Leave a review for this strain.
