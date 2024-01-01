stock photo similar to Hot Pink
Hybrid

Hot Pink

Hot Pink is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Papaya x Zelatti. This strain will heat up any garden with sweet, tropical terps, ample, resinous yields ideal for hash, and squat plants eager to flower. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Pink, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

